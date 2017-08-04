16-Year-Old Dies in Collision

Elsa (KFXV) – Texas DPS investigating a two-vehicle collision yesterday evening near La Blanca that took the life of a 16-year-old from Elsa.

They report, troopers responded near FM 1925 and FM 493 where a car carrying only the driver lost control and struck a truck, towing a utility trailer and carrying a driver and two passengers. The driver of the car — identified as 16-year-old, Martin Montañez Jr of Elsa — died at the scene.

The driver escaped injury, but his two passengers were transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.