Weslaco (KFXV) – The Texas department of public safety is reporting a seizure of 135 lb of marijuana after a traffic stop.

According to the DPS, a Trooper stopped the driver of a 2006 Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation on State Highway 4. With the assistance of a K-9, the trooper subsequently discovered 7 bundles of marijuana, worth over $819,000 in false compartments of the floor boards.. Driver identified as 23-year-old Anna Marie Martinez of San Benito now faces a charge of possession of marijuana.

She remains in custody at the Cameron County Jail.