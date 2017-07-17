13-year-old Rescued after 15 hour of search

Falfurrias (KFXV) — After 15 hours of searching, U.S. border patrol agents located a mission 13-year-old Honduran girl lost in the brush near Falfurrias. The agency reported this afternoon that their officers stopped a group of undocumented immigrants, and were informed by a teenager his sister had been separated from the group while they were smuggled through Brooks County. An Air and Marine Operations helicopter assisted agents in the extensive search, finally rescuing the 13-year-old, and reuniting her with her brother.

Related