11 Gang Members Netted in ‘Palm Harvest’ Warrant Sting

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — We have an update to a story we brought you yesterday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a two-day roundup of gang members.

Deputies executed operation, “Palm Harvest” that netted 11 known gang members, all with active warrants for them. The individuals’ ages range from 23 to 47 with crimes that include possession of marijuana, terroristic threats, and driving while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on someone who is wanted by their department to call their crime stoppers hotline.

