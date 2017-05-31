100 year sentence for Sexual Assault of a Child

Posted by | May 31, 2017 | |

100 year sentence for Sexual Assault of a Child

LOS FRESNOS (KFXV) — 100 years. That the sentence one Los Fresnos man received for sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney, after finding him guilty in a seven-day trial, a jury sentenced 46-year-old, Fabiano Mayorga with a 100-year sentence for aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. The child made an outcry to a friend at school, and school administrators immediately contacted police.

Mayorga is currently being held in a Cameron County Jail.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Vehicle Crashes into Alamo Home

Vehicle Crashes into Alamo Home

January 9, 2014

UTRGV Student Claims Sexual Assault on Campus

UTRGV Student Claims Sexual Assault on Campus

December 8, 2016

FBI Raids Home Health Care Office

FBI Raids Home Health Care Office

February 26, 2014

Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Mercedes Home

Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Mercedes Home

December 30, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT