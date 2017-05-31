100 year sentence for Sexual Assault of a Child

LOS FRESNOS (KFXV) — 100 years. That the sentence one Los Fresnos man received for sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney, after finding him guilty in a seven-day trial, a jury sentenced 46-year-old, Fabiano Mayorga with a 100-year sentence for aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. The child made an outcry to a friend at school, and school administrators immediately contacted police.

Mayorga is currently being held in a Cameron County Jail.