Border Patrol K-9’s lead agents to seize over $6.1 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine. Agents with the help of a K-9 team confiscated slightly more than eight pounds of Meth in Brownsville on Nov 14th. The nine packages of meth, concealed in liquid foam, are said to be worth over $267,000 were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The next day, another K-9, this time in Kingsville, alerted agents to hidden drugs. A trunk held three suitcases containing nearly 185 pounds of cocaine. The DEA took custody of the vehicle, the United States citizen driver, and 32 bundles of cocaine valued at over $5,844,800.

Other Stories of interest